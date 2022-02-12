Sovryn Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.35 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $93.35 million and approximately $296,731.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00010560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sovryn has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.67 or 0.06910269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,019.62 or 0.99896871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049679 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,016,586 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Buying and Selling Sovryn

