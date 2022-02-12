SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.30. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 85,063 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.34.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

