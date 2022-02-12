SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,482,169 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $42.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

