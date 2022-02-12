SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

