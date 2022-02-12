SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13-5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $76.42. 3,260,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.