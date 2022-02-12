SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

Several research firms recently commented on SSPG. Citigroup reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.50) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.46) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,793.10). In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,635.

SSP Group stock traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 297.10 ($4.02). 785,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,437. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

