Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 1st

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE SMP opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.