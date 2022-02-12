Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $137.29 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00104665 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

