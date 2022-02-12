Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,520 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $50,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 196,667 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $162.85 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.85 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.