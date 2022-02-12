Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,764,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,215 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.29% of Stantec worth $223,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $53.27 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

