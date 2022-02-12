Stealth (XST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,080.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $1,080.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014970 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

