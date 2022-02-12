Stephen G. Daly Sells 200 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $11,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTSI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,256,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.