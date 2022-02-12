Stephen G. Daly Sells 200 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $11,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MTSI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,256,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.