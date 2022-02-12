Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$7.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEED. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.07.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$11.71 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

