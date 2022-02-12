Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,300 shares, a growth of 328.1% from the January 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,303.0 days.

Shares of STKAF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

