Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,300 shares, a growth of 328.1% from the January 15th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,303.0 days.
Shares of STKAF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.
Stockland Company Profile
