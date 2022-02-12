StockNews.com Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Monro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Monro stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. Monro has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Monro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

