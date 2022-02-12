StockNews.com Downgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 2.55.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,164,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 138,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
