StockNews.com Downgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,164,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 138,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

