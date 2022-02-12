Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $20.98. 23,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,574. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.