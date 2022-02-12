Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $20.98. 23,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,574. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

