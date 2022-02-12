Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $20.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEOAY. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SEOAY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 23,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,574. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

