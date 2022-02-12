Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 77,620 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 620,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIVR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.74. 1,018,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,345. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

