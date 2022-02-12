Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.94. 12,206,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,821,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

