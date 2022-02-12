Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 437 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PPL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 5,440,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

