Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

BST stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 130,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

