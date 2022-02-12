Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5191 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by 25.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Life Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

