Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLF. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.54.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$69.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.51. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.04 and a one year high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

