SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 511,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.