Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

