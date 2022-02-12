Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

