SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 767,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,024 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

In other news, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research decreased their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

