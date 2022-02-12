Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Trading 2.1% Higher

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH) shares traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.80 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.33). 76,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 12,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03.

Get Sutton Harbour Group alerts:

About Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.