S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 30,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

