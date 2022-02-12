Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

