Sylo Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Sylo has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $1.34 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000190 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.