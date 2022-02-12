Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,989 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

SYF opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.