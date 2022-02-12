Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

