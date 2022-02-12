Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $103.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.
