Synthetify (SNY) Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Synthetify has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002682 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetify has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $150,714.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.06 or 0.06874405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,247.68 or 0.99766869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.