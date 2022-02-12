Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.17 billion.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

