Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce sales of $58.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the highest is $58.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $204.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.14. 115,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,179. The firm has a market cap of $319.94 million, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

