Takkt (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €15.24 ($17.52) and last traded at €15.32 ($17.61). 23,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.34 ($17.63).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.54) price objective on Takkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective on Takkt in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.01 and a 200 day moving average of €14.43.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

