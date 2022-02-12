Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €46.80 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €46.80 ($53.79) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TLX stock opened at €43.38 ($49.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. Talanx has a 1 year low of €32.04 ($36.83) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($51.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

