Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. 21,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,421,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,699 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

