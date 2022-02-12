Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

