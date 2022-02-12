Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $2.1823 per share. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TATYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

