Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 963,892 shares.The stock last traded at $30.44 and had previously closed at $30.47.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.
The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,992. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
