Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 963,892 shares.The stock last traded at $30.44 and had previously closed at $30.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,992. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

