Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 81.2% in January

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the January 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,836,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,081. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

