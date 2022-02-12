Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.92) to €9.80 ($11.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.24. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.