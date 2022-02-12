TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE TU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 1,426,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.
About TELUS
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
