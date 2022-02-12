TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 1,426,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Get TELUS alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.