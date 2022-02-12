Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.05.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Tencent stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $578.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. Tencent has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

