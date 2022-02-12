Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,028 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

