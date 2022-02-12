Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $111.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

THC stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

